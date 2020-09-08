Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

UBhind: No.1 Mobile Life Tracker/Addiction Manager for Android

By RinaSoft Free

Developer's Description

By RinaSoft

If you cant delete the app, go to Settings > ( General ) > Security > Phone administrators (Device administrators) and deselect UBhind. Now you can delete it in Application administrator.

How much time do you spend with your smartphone a day?

You would be surprised even if you didnt think of yourself as a heavy smartphone-user.

Check it now!

Beat smartphone addiction!

-Mobile life tracking

Shows your smartphone usage in real time.

Check your Total usage or timeline.

-Lock apps

Automatically locks if used for longer than the set time.

-Daily reports

Sends you daily reports of your mobile usage.

Compare with your yesterday.

-Quick launch

Easy and convenient.

Check the usage of the app now running.

Run apps. It shows the apps that are expected to run.

Never let your smartphone control your life!

You can do it!

UBhind will help you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.20.8

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 4.20.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now