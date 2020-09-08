Sign in to add and modify your software
If you cant delete the app, go to Settings > ( General ) > Security > Phone administrators (Device administrators) and deselect UBhind. Now you can delete it in Application administrator.
How much time do you spend with your smartphone a day?
You would be surprised even if you didnt think of yourself as a heavy smartphone-user.
Check it now!
Beat smartphone addiction!
-Mobile life tracking
Shows your smartphone usage in real time.
Check your Total usage or timeline.
-Lock apps
Automatically locks if used for longer than the set time.
-Daily reports
Sends you daily reports of your mobile usage.
Compare with your yesterday.
-Quick launch
Easy and convenient.
Check the usage of the app now running.
Run apps. It shows the apps that are expected to run.
Never let your smartphone control your life!
You can do it!
UBhind will help you.