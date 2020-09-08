If you cant delete the app, go to Settings > ( General ) > Security > Phone administrators (Device administrators) and deselect UBhind. Now you can delete it in Application administrator.

How much time do you spend with your smartphone a day?

You would be surprised even if you didnt think of yourself as a heavy smartphone-user.

Check it now!

Beat smartphone addiction!

-Mobile life tracking

Shows your smartphone usage in real time.

Check your Total usage or timeline.

-Lock apps

Automatically locks if used for longer than the set time.

-Daily reports

Sends you daily reports of your mobile usage.

Compare with your yesterday.

-Quick launch

Easy and convenient.

Check the usage of the app now running.

Run apps. It shows the apps that are expected to run.

Never let your smartphone control your life!

You can do it!

UBhind will help you.