Start banking wherever you are with United Bank & Trust Company! Available to all United Bank & Trust Company online banking customers, United Bank & Trust Company Mobile allows you to deposit checks, check balances, make transfers, pay bills, and find locations.

Available features include:

Accounts

- Check your latest account balance and search recent transactions by date, amount, or check number.

Transfers

- Easily transfer cash between your accounts.

Payments

- Make payments to any of your billers.

Deposits

- Deposit checks using your device's camera.