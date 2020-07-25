Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Start banking wherever you are with United Bank & Trust Company! Available to all United Bank & Trust Company online banking customers, United Bank & Trust Company Mobile allows you to deposit checks, check balances, make transfers, pay bills, and find locations.
Available features include:
Accounts
- Check your latest account balance and search recent transactions by date, amount, or check number.
Transfers
- Easily transfer cash between your accounts.
Payments
- Make payments to any of your billers.
Deposits
- Deposit checks using your device's camera.