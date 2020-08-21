Sign in to add and modify your software
UBMedia electronic edition app allows you to access and read your local newspapers from the Vernal Express or Uintah Basin Standard on your iOS device with all the stories, ads, and photos just as they appear in the printed editions. The app uses iOS multi-touch gestures that provides fast and simple navigation as well as a natural paper-like reading experience. You can use your current account login to access current and back editions.