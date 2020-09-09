Join or Sign In

U.S. Supreme Court Justices for Android

By Zeus Lab Free

Can you name all the U.S. Supreme Court Justices? You've probably heard of the first Chief Justice John Jay, the first African-American Thurgood Marshall, the first woman on the court Sandra Day O'Connor and the current Chief Justice John Robers. But, do you know who Peter Vivian Daniel was? How about Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar? Or Fred M. Vinson?

Find out everything you need to know about these and all the Supreme Court Justices in this interactive app!

Quiz: 6 difficulty levels, 120 questions

Landmark 5-4 decisions

Pictures of Justices that can be saved, set as wallpapers and shared with anyone

Profile information with links to Wikipedia biographies

Earn achievements and compare your score to other Google players!

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
