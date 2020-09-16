Can you name all the U.S. Presidents? George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln... those are the easy ones. How about William Henry Harrison? Or Grover Cleveland? What were their accomplishments? How long did they serve?

Find out everything you need to know about these and all the U.S. Presidents in this interactive app!

Quiz: 6 difficulty levels

Profiles with links to full biography on Wikipedia

Pictures that can be saved to your device, set as Wallpapers and shared with anyone

Earn achievements, get on the leaderboard and compare your score to other Google players from around the world!