Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

U.S. Presidents - APUSH Review for iOS

By Scott Jackson Free

Developer's Description

By Scott Jackson

This is a fun way to learn more about the United States presidents!

Review the presidents in Flashcard Mode, where you will learn the name, number, years in office, political party, and an important fact for each president.

Then challenge yourself (and your friends!) in Quiz Mode, where you will be tested on five random presidents. Can you get a perfect score?

Includes pictures of every president, so you can stop wondering what William Henry Harrison looked like. :-)

It's a great tool to study for the AP United States History (APUSH) test. Try it today!

Optimized for all iPhone and iPad devices.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now