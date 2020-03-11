The UnionPay International Mobile Application offers access to a collection of high value U.S. discounts for International Students that can be redeemed using your phone. The mobile application filters merchant discounts based on your preferences and location.

In partnership with more than 1800 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 170 countries and regions with issuance in 48 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.