Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

U.S. Navy Salvor's Handbook and Study Tools for iOS

By Polemics Applications $0.99

Developer's Description

By Polemics Applications

This App has all 273 pages of the U.S. Navy Salvor's Handbook broken into bite sized pieces easy for quick reference or casual reading. We've also got two sets of glossary and symbol flashcards for studying taken from the manual.

From the Preface: This updated version retains both the practical compendium of salvage-related engineering information as well as the hip-pocket friendly size. And were publishing enough copies to en- sure broad distribution. A note to salvors -- this handbook is only a short summary of the hard-earned and sometimes blood-stained knowledge and lessons learned contained in the rich library of the USN Salvage and Diving Program.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blue Letter Bible

Free
PLEASE NOTE: If you are running the BLB app on an Apple device that is using iOS 6.1 or older and are experiencing restriction issues with BLB...
iOS
Blue Letter Bible

Google Mobile App for iPhone

Free
Search Google easily with text, your voice, or your camera.
iOS
Google Mobile App for iPhone

Dictionary Offline Free

Free
A truly offline dictionaries app allows you to browse up to 66 dictionaries for multi-language word definition and translation WITHOUT INTERNET CONNECTION.
iOS
Dictionary Offline Free

Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

$2.99
2017 solar eclipse ready.
iOS
Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now