This App has all 273 pages of the U.S. Navy Salvor's Handbook broken into bite sized pieces easy for quick reference or casual reading. We've also got two sets of glossary and symbol flashcards for studying taken from the manual.

From the Preface: This updated version retains both the practical compendium of salvage-related engineering information as well as the hip-pocket friendly size. And were publishing enough copies to en- sure broad distribution. A note to salvors -- this handbook is only a short summary of the hard-earned and sometimes blood-stained knowledge and lessons learned contained in the rich library of the USN Salvage and Diving Program.