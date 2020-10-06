Sign in to add and modify your software
U.S. Military Dog tag Clock Widget.
This Clock widget is type of id tag of U.S. military
Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard format can be selected.
Input item
First name, last name, middle name
Social security number
Blood type
Religion
Catholic
Protestant
Judaist
Buddhist
New religion
No specific Religious, Preference
Gas mask size (for Marines)
There must be a space of 4 2 is to be placed.
For screen accessories.