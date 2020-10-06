U.S. Military Dog tag Clock Widget.

This Clock widget is type of id tag of U.S. military

Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard format can be selected.

Input item

First name, last name, middle name

Social security number

Blood type

Religion

Catholic

Protestant

Judaist

Buddhist

New religion

No specific Religious, Preference

Gas mask size (for Marines)

There must be a space of 4 2 is to be placed.

For screen accessories.