America was inhabited by humans long before the first European set foot on the continent. The beginning of civilization in America occurred during the last Ice Age when the nomadic, ancestral peoples of the Americasthe Paleo-Indiansmigrated into the current-day continental United States and Canada. Their exact origins, as well as the route and timing of their migrations, are the subject of much scholarly discussion.

Table Of Content :

1 Ancient America Before 1492

2 European Encounters with the New World

3 Britain and the Settling of the Colonies: 16001750

4 Expansion of the Colonies: 16501750

5 The Colonial Crisis: 17501775

6 The American Revolution: 17751783

7 Founding a Nation: 17831789

8 The Federalist Era: 17891801

9 Securing the Republic: 18001815

10 Democracy in America: 18151840

11 The Market Revolution: 18151840

12 Religion, Romanticism, and Cultural Reform: 18201860

13 The Westward Movement and Manifest Destiny: 18121860

14 Slavery in the Antebellum U.S.: 18201840

15 A House Dividing: 18401861

16 The Civil War: 18611865

17 Reconstruction: 18651877

18 The Gilded Age: 18701900

19 The Progressive Era: 18901917

20 World War I: 19141919

21 The Roaring Twenties: 19201929

22 The New Deal: 19331940

23 From Isolation to World War II: 19301945

24 The Cold War

25 Politics and Culture of Abundance: 19431960

26 The Sixties: 19601969

27 The Conservative Turn of America: 19681989

28 Bush, Clinton, and a Changing World

29 America in the 21st Century

Credits :

Boundless (Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0))