America was inhabited by humans long before the first European set foot on the continent. The beginning of civilization in America occurred during the last Ice Age when the nomadic, ancestral peoples of the Americasthe Paleo-Indiansmigrated into the current-day continental United States and Canada. Their exact origins, as well as the route and timing of their migrations, are the subject of much scholarly discussion.
Table Of Content :
1 Ancient America Before 1492
2 European Encounters with the New World
3 Britain and the Settling of the Colonies: 16001750
4 Expansion of the Colonies: 16501750
5 The Colonial Crisis: 17501775
6 The American Revolution: 17751783
7 Founding a Nation: 17831789
8 The Federalist Era: 17891801
9 Securing the Republic: 18001815
10 Democracy in America: 18151840
11 The Market Revolution: 18151840
12 Religion, Romanticism, and Cultural Reform: 18201860
13 The Westward Movement and Manifest Destiny: 18121860
14 Slavery in the Antebellum U.S.: 18201840
15 A House Dividing: 18401861
16 The Civil War: 18611865
17 Reconstruction: 18651877
18 The Gilded Age: 18701900
19 The Progressive Era: 18901917
20 World War I: 19141919
21 The Roaring Twenties: 19201929
22 The New Deal: 19331940
23 From Isolation to World War II: 19301945
24 The Cold War
25 Politics and Culture of Abundance: 19431960
26 The Sixties: 19601969
27 The Conservative Turn of America: 19681989
28 Bush, Clinton, and a Changing World
29 America in the 21st Century
The eBooks app features allows the user to :
Custom Fonts
Custom Text Size
Themes / Day mode / Night mode
Text Highlighting
List / Edit / Delete Highlights
Handle Internal and External Links
Portrait / Landscape
Reading Time Left / Pages left
In-App Dictionary
Media Overlays (Sync text rendering with audio playback)
TTS - Text to Speech Support
Book Search
Add Notes to a Highlight
Last Read Position Listener
Horizontal reading
Distraction Free Reading
Credits :
Boundless (Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0))