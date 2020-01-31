U.S. History is designed to meet the scope and sequence requirements of most introductory courses.

The text provides a balanced approach to U.S. history, considering the people, events, and ideas that have shaped the United States from both the top down (politics, economics, diplomacy) and bottom up (eyewitness accounts, lived experience).

U.S. History covers key forces that form the American experience, with particular attention to issues of race, class, and gender.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. The Americas, Europe, and Africa Before 1492

2. Early Globalization: The Atlantic World, 14921650

3. Creating New Social Orders: Colonial Societies, 15001700

4. Rule Britannia! The English Empire, 16601763

5. Imperial Reforms and Colonial Protests, 1763-1774

6. America's War for Independence, 1775-1783

7. Creating Republican Governments, 17761790

8. Growing Pains: The New Republic, 17901820

9. Industrial Transformation in the North, 18001850

10. Jacksonian Democracy, 18201840

11. A Nation on the Move: Westward Expansion, 18001860

12. Cotton is King: The Antebellum South, 18001860

13. Antebellum Idealism and Reform Impulses, 18201860

14. Troubled Times: the Tumultuous 1850s

15. The Civil War, 18601865

16. The Era of Reconstruction, 18651877

17. Go West Young Man! Westward Expansion, 1840-1900

18. Industrialization and the Rise of Big Business, 1870-1900

19. The Growing Pains of Urbanization, 1870-1900

20. Politics in the Gilded Age, 1870-1900

21. Leading the Way: The Progressive Movement, 1890-1920

22. Age of Empire: American Foreign Policy, 1890-1914

23. Americans and the Great War, 1914-1919

24. The Jazz Age: Redefining the Nation, 1919-1929

25. Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? The Great Depression, 1929-1932

26. Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, 1932-1941

27. Fighting the Good Fight in World War II, 1941-1945

28. Post-War Prosperity and Cold War Fears, 1945-1960

29. Contesting Futures: America in the 1960s

30. Political Storms at Home and Abroad, 1968-1980

31. From Cold War to Culture Wars, 1980-2000

32. The Challenges of the Twenty-First Century

33. The Declaration of Independence

34. The Constitution of the United States

35. Presidents of the United States of America

36. U.S. Political Map

37. U.S. Topographical Map

38. United States Population Chart

39. Further Reading