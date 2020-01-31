U.S. History is designed to meet the scope and sequence requirements of most introductory courses.
The text provides a balanced approach to U.S. history, considering the people, events, and ideas that have shaped the United States from both the top down (politics, economics, diplomacy) and bottom up (eyewitness accounts, lived experience).
U.S. History covers key forces that form the American experience, with particular attention to issues of race, class, and gender.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Americas, Europe, and Africa Before 1492
2. Early Globalization: The Atlantic World, 14921650
3. Creating New Social Orders: Colonial Societies, 15001700
4. Rule Britannia! The English Empire, 16601763
5. Imperial Reforms and Colonial Protests, 1763-1774
6. America's War for Independence, 1775-1783
7. Creating Republican Governments, 17761790
8. Growing Pains: The New Republic, 17901820
9. Industrial Transformation in the North, 18001850
10. Jacksonian Democracy, 18201840
11. A Nation on the Move: Westward Expansion, 18001860
12. Cotton is King: The Antebellum South, 18001860
13. Antebellum Idealism and Reform Impulses, 18201860
14. Troubled Times: the Tumultuous 1850s
15. The Civil War, 18601865
16. The Era of Reconstruction, 18651877
17. Go West Young Man! Westward Expansion, 1840-1900
18. Industrialization and the Rise of Big Business, 1870-1900
19. The Growing Pains of Urbanization, 1870-1900
20. Politics in the Gilded Age, 1870-1900
21. Leading the Way: The Progressive Movement, 1890-1920
22. Age of Empire: American Foreign Policy, 1890-1914
23. Americans and the Great War, 1914-1919
24. The Jazz Age: Redefining the Nation, 1919-1929
25. Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? The Great Depression, 1929-1932
26. Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, 1932-1941
27. Fighting the Good Fight in World War II, 1941-1945
28. Post-War Prosperity and Cold War Fears, 1945-1960
29. Contesting Futures: America in the 1960s
30. Political Storms at Home and Abroad, 1968-1980
31. From Cold War to Culture Wars, 1980-2000
32. The Challenges of the Twenty-First Century
33. The Declaration of Independence
34. The Constitution of the United States
35. Presidents of the United States of America
36. U.S. Political Map
37. U.S. Topographical Map
38. United States Population Chart
39. Further Reading
