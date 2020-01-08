X

U.S. First Ladies for Android

By Zeus Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Zeus Lab

How well do you know the First Ladies of the United States? This app has profiles, pictures, and a quiz of all the First Ladies of the United States!

App features:

Profile of each First Lady with a link to the full biography on Wikipedia

Zoom in and out or flip your device to get a better view

Set any picture as your Wallpaper

Save any picture to your Photo Gallery

Share any picture via email, messenger, Facebook, Google+, etc.

NOTE: this is not an official White House app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping