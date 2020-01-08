How well do you know the First Ladies of the United States? This app has profiles, pictures, and a quiz of all the First Ladies of the United States!
App features:
Profile of each First Lady with a link to the full biography on Wikipedia
Zoom in and out or flip your device to get a better view
Set any picture as your Wallpaper
Save any picture to your Photo Gallery
Share any picture via email, messenger, Facebook, Google+, etc.
NOTE: this is not an official White House app.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.