X

U.S. Community Colleges for Android

By CGACC and PR Free

Developer's Description

By CGACC and PR

CC-USA is an APP FOR STUDENTS looking for best tuition colleges and graduating from top universities. App to link international students to community colleges in the U.S.

Features:

-College Profile Pages

-College Fairs Page

-College Videos

-Advice from Alumni

-Application and admission tips

-Social Media for students and staff

-Student testimonial videos

-Scholarships

-Coupons for students

-Students Inquiries directly to colleges

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.13.0.0

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.13.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping