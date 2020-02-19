CC-USA is an APP FOR STUDENTS looking for best tuition colleges and graduating from top universities. App to link international students to community colleges in the U.S.
Features:
-College Profile Pages
-College Fairs Page
-College Videos
-Advice from Alumni
-Application and admission tips
-Social Media for students and staff
-Student testimonial videos
-Scholarships
-Coupons for students
-Students Inquiries directly to colleges
