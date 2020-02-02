The United States Capitol Grounds comprise one of the most historic landscapes in the nation. Designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1874, the Capitol Grounds are home to approximately 200 notable trees, unique architectural features, sculpture, fountains and a wide variety of plantings.

The Capitol Grounds have also been the stage for hundreds of events of national significance, including inaugurations, commemorations, protests, concerts and more. We invite you to use this app to help you explore the many treasures and rich history of the United States Capitol Grounds.