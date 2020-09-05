Sign in to add and modify your software
Special Forces (SF) are elite teams consisting of mature, intense, highly-trained operators. SF Operators receive specialized training in advanced weapons, language, demolitions, combat medicine, military free-fall, and advanced combat tactics. Today's quiet professional operates in autonomous environments as the most trusted force in America's Army.
Learn the history of Special Forces, the elite SF team, and how to prepare your mind and body for a Special Forces career.