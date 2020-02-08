U.S. Army STARS Anatomy is a fun and exciting way to learn about the bones in the body. Explore the human skeleton with an interactive 3D model on your screen, or using Augmented Reality place it in your world! Quiz yourself in challenge to test your knowledge and reinforce your memory. Play our game to have some fun discovering the bones in the human body alongside the Tinysaurs. Anatomy is great for students, teachers, and anyone interested in the skeleton.

U.S. Army STARS Anatomy includes...

Quest - Join the Tinysaurs on a journey of discovery in our physics based puzzle game. Find bones and collect artifacts in the caves with 30+ levels.

Explore - A visual 3D model of the human skeleton that lets you find and learn about the bones in the body. Use your touchscreen to tap on bones to find out more. If you know the name of the bone, you can use the search feature to find it too. For Augmented Reality compatible devices, you can even place the skeleton in the real world!

Challenge - When youre ready to test your knowledge, take the STARS Challenge. You can choose from questions about 4 specific areas like Torso or Arms & Hands. Can you master them all?

Bone Hunter - See how long of a streak you can build finding the correct bone. Test yourself on every bone in the body, or narrow it down to specific bone groups like the Hands, Legs, or Cranium. Also playable in Augmented Reality!

U.S. Army STARS Anatomy makes learning Anatomy fun for all ages.

Easy to use lesson plans and teacher guides are available at http://usarmystars.com/ to help integrate STARS Anatomy into the classroom.