Just move the States, Seals and Abbreviations, Capital, River, Lake, Park and Mountain names to the correct location on the US and US Region Maps. Collect Points and Achievements, and challenge your friends on the Game Center.
Puzzles available for each US Region.
Developed and tested in Elementary Schools in Germany.
PUZZLES:
States
Capitals
Seals
Abbreviations
Rivers
Lakes
National Parks
Mountains
USA Regions:
West
Southwest
Midwest
Southeast
Northeast
Languages:
English
Spanish
German
French
Italian
