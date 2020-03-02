X

U.S.A. Puzzle States Parks for iOS

By AffenLady, Monkey & Co. $1.99

Developer's Description

By AffenLady, Monkey & Co.

Just move the States, Seals and Abbreviations, Capital, River, Lake, Park and Mountain names to the correct location on the US and US Region Maps. Collect Points and Achievements, and challenge your friends on the Game Center.

Puzzles available for each US Region.

Developed and tested in Elementary Schools in Germany.

PUZZLES:

States

Capitals

Seals

Abbreviations

Rivers

Lakes

National Parks

Mountains

USA Regions:

West

Southwest

Midwest

Southeast

Northeast

Languages:

English

Spanish

German

French

Italian

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping