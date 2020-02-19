U+Rewards is The Union Group's all-new loyalty program:
- Find the establishment nearest to you and book a table with a click of a button.
- Earn points simply by dining with us and redeem them from exciting rewards.
- Complete fun challenges and win even more bonus points.
- Your loyalty will be rewarded with exclusive perks and privileges, ranging from birthday discounts and priority waitlist to VIP tables at events and exclusive preview to new cakes.
