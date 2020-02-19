X

U+REWARDS for Android

By The Union Group Free

Developer's Description

By The Union Group

U+Rewards is The Union Group's all-new loyalty program:

- Find the establishment nearest to you and book a table with a click of a button.

- Earn points simply by dining with us and redeem them from exciting rewards.

- Complete fun challenges and win even more bonus points.

- Your loyalty will be rewarded with exclusive perks and privileges, ranging from birthday discounts and priority waitlist to VIP tables at events and exclusive preview to new cakes.

What's new in version 1.3.7

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.3.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
