U+Rewards is The Union Group's all-new loyalty program:

- Find the establishment nearest to you and book a table with a click of a button.

- Earn points simply by dining with us and redeem them from exciting rewards.

- Complete fun challenges and win even more bonus points.

- Your loyalty will be rewarded with exclusive perks and privileges, ranging from birthday discounts and priority waitlist to VIP tables at events and exclusive preview to new cakes.