X

U.P. State Credit Union for Android

By U.P. State Credit Union Free

Developer's Description

By U.P. State Credit Union

Access your accounts when and where you want right in the palm of your hand. Its fast, secure and free access to your accounts anytime, anywhere. You have access to check your balances, pay bills and transfer money...while you are on the go!

Features:

Check your account balances

Review recent transactions

Transfer funds between your accounts

View and pay bills (you must be enrolled in bill pay within online banking)

You need to be enrolled in Online Banking to use this app. To enroll, visit our website or any location. Mobile banking is free to access, but messaging and data rates may apply.

Federally insured by the NCUA.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 19.3.20

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 19.3.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping