A great way how to easily manage your debts and group expenses.

Integration of financial and non-financial debts (e.g. lending of a book) in one application.

Group transactions for collective events, such as trips, parties, group admission or rentals of sports fields:

- based on the principle of virtual accounts (similar to a bank), which the participants deposit their money to, and for each activity, their share is evenly withdrawn (suitable for periodic events)

- it is not mandatory to use groups - you can simply record who you lend your money to, or who you owe to, so they can use the application as easily as possible

Other features:

- complete backup and restore of your data (you can transfer data between devices)

- data export to your SD card in CSV format or sharing via email

- notifications when somebody owes you money for a long time

- the application is completely free and without ads

- recommended by John Doe :)

We welcome any feedback or suggestions for adding new features.

If you would like to help us by translating the app into your own language, please let us know.

Permissions:

- Read contacts: for adding people directly from your contact list

- Write to SD card: for exporting data to CSV files