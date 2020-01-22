X

Welcome to University of Michigan Parents & Family Weekend 2018, November 2 - 4! Come share the Michigan experience with your student for a weekend with over 30 events to choose from, including receptions hosted by schools/colleges, information sessions led by student services, evening entertainment options, and Michigan sporting events. This app will help you plan your weekend and includes helpful resources.

Lineup:

Get the latest details on what's happening when and where.

Live updates will keep you on top of any last minute changes.

My Schedule:

Keep track of your own schedule by adding events you want to attend.

Get local notifications reminding you when your favorite events are starting.

Sync events with your calendar to be sure you don't miss out.

Going On:

One glance is all you need to decide which event to check out next.

Map:

The entire campus at your fingertips.

