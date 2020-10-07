Sign in to add and modify your software
Tyzhden.ua app offers
- Exclusive articles from Ukrayinskiy Tyzhden magazine
- The Economist articles translated into Ukrainian (Tyzhden.ua is the only outlet in Ukraine licensed to publish translated articles from The Economist online)
- Fast news and analysis
- Op-eds by opinion leaders
- Photo reports from the latest events
- The app is smartphone and tablet friendly
- Easy search and navigation systems
- Quick sharing of article on social media
- E-archive of all Ukrayinskiy Tyzhden issues
Tyzhden.ua content is sectioned by topics, including News, Op-eds, Politics, Economics, Society, International, Culture, Gallery and Private Urbanism special project. Tyzhden.ua is where content matters!