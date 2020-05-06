X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Typee Pro | Text on Photos for iOS

By YiChing Kuo $9.99

Developer's Description

By YiChing Kuo

Typee is a professional app for you to make a story image in seconds.

We contain several special features:

Easy to Create

You can easily create a picture with Typee. Only thing you need to do is to choose your favorite color and add some text. The picture will automatically be created.

Simple to Share

After creating a picture, you must be thinking about how to share it. Don't worry! Just press "Share" button! You can share on whichever social media you have installed on your iPhone. Besides, you can also save it to the photo roll.

Features

- 10 fonts for use

- Enable to save templates and use them anytime later

- Fortune cookie wishes you good luck every day

- Sticky note shortcut widget

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Thug Life Game

Free
Become the ultimate mafia boss.
iOS
Thug Life Game

Siri

Free
Get things done easily and faster.
iOS
Siri

Urdu Keypad

Free
Type in Urdu on your iOS device.
iOS
Urdu Keypad

Pusheen Animated Stickers

$0.99
Make your conversations cuter with these animated Pusheen stickers...
iOS
Pusheen Animated Stickers