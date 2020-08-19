Now enjoy with mommy's twins newborn baby care game with lots of new features. Select one of the twins baby either baby boy or baby girl.

Here is shopping store along with beautiful fashion salon and kids toys as well with following beautiful features:

- mommy's twin babies e.g. baby girl & baby boy

- modern fashion salon.

- stylish colorful dresses, caps, socks, shoes in dress up room.

- amazing kids toys.

- sleeping comfortability for newborn baby care.

- delious food, juices and milk for feeding newborn baby boy and girl.