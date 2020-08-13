Happy listening, ONCE & TWICE.. !!!

Album of Twice - More & More, you are ready to listen anywhere and anytime,

you ONCE !!! can also sing it together because there are Romanization lyrics, Korean Hangul, and English.

Features in this application:

> Can listen without internet connection

> Complete with Romanization, Korean Hangul, and English lyrics

> All songs from the album Twice - More & More, such as: Shadow, Firework and many more.

Please note: Disclaimer

This application is not related with Twice, Management, Artists, and any circles.