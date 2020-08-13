Sign in to add and modify your software
Happy listening, ONCE & TWICE.. !!!
Album of Twice - More & More, you are ready to listen anywhere and anytime,
you ONCE !!! can also sing it together because there are Romanization lyrics, Korean Hangul, and English.
Features in this application:
> Can listen without internet connection
> Complete with Romanization, Korean Hangul, and English lyrics
> All songs from the album Twice - More & More, such as: Shadow, Firework and many more.
Please note: Disclaimer
This application is not related with Twice, Management, Artists, and any circles.