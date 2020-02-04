X

Tv Show Character Quiz & Trivia for Android

By MEproductions Free

Developer's Description

By MEproductions

Over 5000 users play this incredible game!

Riverdale is a hit TV series with over millions of hardcore fans.

If you are one of them, Riverdale Quiz is a game you shouldn't miss for life! And it's completely FREE!

Can you name every one of the gorgeous Riverdale characters?

Time to show off to your friends! Install and have instant fun!

Riverdale Quiz Features:

- Challenging and loads of fun

- Amazing images of the Riverdale Cast

- Hints to get you through ( who needs that anyway)

- Regular additions of thrilling levels

- It is FREE and super EASY to install!

Great fun awaits you! Install now.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.7.3z

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 7.7.3z

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping