Tutle Careers & Courses for iOS

By Harish Raju

Developer's Description

By Harish Raju

All Healthcare & life-science professionals - get Guaranteed Scholarships on TUTLE

TUTLE is a dedicated portal for both healthcare and life-science community.

Now Search JOBS & Courses on TUTLE.

TUTLE acts as a personal career adviser for healthcare & life-science professionals by recommending ideal jobs and courses in the market that complement each other. TUTLE recommends relevant jobs that match candidates qualification and shortlists the courses from top providers based on the job description.

Jobs:

TUTLE shows jobs based on the location and recommends jobs based on the job-seekers profile.

Courses:

TUTLE shows more than 1200 courses including top providers such as BMJ, Royal college courses, Coursera, EdX, Udemy and local offline training providers. TUTLE shortlists courses based on the job description under the Skill Up option.

Career Advisors:

TUTLE has a dedicated team of online career advisors who can guide the candidate on their career choice.

VISIT: http://tutle.courses/ & to apply for a job, scholarship or a courses Install TUTLE now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.43

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 2.0.43

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

