Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Disclaimer: This is NOT a kids game!
Tuskers Number Adventure is a unique meta adventure/puzzle game experience - featuring simulated software glitches, bugs, malware alerts and unauthorised file transfers as part of the story.
Starting out as a cutesy educational game for kids, things quickly take a turn for the worse.
Simple counting tasks take a sinister twist - with your data and security soon put at risk!
Is this a virus? Have you been hacked? Who is behind these tasks, and what do they really want?
NOTE: All software glitches etc. in this game are simulations only and part of the game!
Features:
* Unique horror storyline reaching beyond the game world itself!
* Simulated bugs, software glitches and malware alerts.
* Varied gameplay including: top-down RPG exploration & retro point and click adventuring.
* Interactive Operating Systems with mysterious .EXE files waiting to be explored!
* Integrated mini-game puzzles.
* A meta hacker storyline that smashes a hole straight through the 4th wall!
What people are saying:
A cute kids game turns dark pretty quick!... It's a messed up experience for all!
- Hookups (STEAM curator)
A meta puzzle adventure that's going for that whole Pony Island thing but less Satanic
- Noteworthy Video Games (STEAM curator)
"Something is very wrong in Tuskers Number Adventure... Its something ominous, something threatening, and if you dont heed the warnings, something deadly."
- Gold Plated Games (STEAM curator)