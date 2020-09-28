Disclaimer: This is NOT a kids game!

Tuskers Number Adventure is a unique meta adventure/puzzle game experience - featuring simulated software glitches, bugs, malware alerts and unauthorised file transfers as part of the story.

Starting out as a cutesy educational game for kids, things quickly take a turn for the worse.

Simple counting tasks take a sinister twist - with your data and security soon put at risk!

Is this a virus? Have you been hacked? Who is behind these tasks, and what do they really want?

NOTE: All software glitches etc. in this game are simulations only and part of the game!

Features:

* Unique horror storyline reaching beyond the game world itself!

* Simulated bugs, software glitches and malware alerts.

* Varied gameplay including: top-down RPG exploration & retro point and click adventuring.

* Interactive Operating Systems with mysterious .EXE files waiting to be explored!

* Integrated mini-game puzzles.

* A meta hacker storyline that smashes a hole straight through the 4th wall!

What people are saying:

A cute kids game turns dark pretty quick!... It's a messed up experience for all!

- Hookups (STEAM curator)

A meta puzzle adventure that's going for that whole Pony Island thing but less Satanic

- Noteworthy Video Games (STEAM curator)

"Something is very wrong in Tuskers Number Adventure... Its something ominous, something threatening, and if you dont heed the warnings, something deadly."

- Gold Plated Games (STEAM curator)