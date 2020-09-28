Join or Sign In

Tusker's Number Adventure for iOS

By Digi-chain Games $1.99

Developer's Description

By Digi-chain Games

Disclaimer: This is NOT a kids game!

Tuskers Number Adventure is a unique meta adventure/puzzle game experience - featuring simulated software glitches, bugs, malware alerts and unauthorised file transfers as part of the story.

Starting out as a cutesy educational game for kids, things quickly take a turn for the worse.

Simple counting tasks take a sinister twist - with your data and security soon put at risk!

Is this a virus? Have you been hacked? Who is behind these tasks, and what do they really want?

NOTE: All software glitches etc. in this game are simulations only and part of the game!

Features:

* Unique horror storyline reaching beyond the game world itself!

* Simulated bugs, software glitches and malware alerts.

* Varied gameplay including: top-down RPG exploration & retro point and click adventuring.

* Interactive Operating Systems with mysterious .EXE files waiting to be explored!

* Integrated mini-game puzzles.

* A meta hacker storyline that smashes a hole straight through the 4th wall!

What people are saying:

A cute kids game turns dark pretty quick!... It's a messed up experience for all!

- Hookups (STEAM curator)

A meta puzzle adventure that's going for that whole Pony Island thing but less Satanic

- Noteworthy Video Games (STEAM curator)

"Something is very wrong in Tuskers Number Adventure... Its something ominous, something threatening, and if you dont heed the warnings, something deadly."

- Gold Plated Games (STEAM curator)

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

