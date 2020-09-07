Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
With the Turtle's Bar & Grill app, ordering your favorite food to-go has never been easier. Simply open the app, browse the menu, select your items, and voila! Special features include: restaurant info, full menu access, order ahead, special instructions, tipping, and saving your account info as well as Android Pay for easy checkout. Download. Order. Eat. Repeat.