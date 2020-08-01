Join or Sign In

Turnout Navigation & Convoys for iOS

By Turnout Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Turnout Limited

The Car Enthusiasts' Companion

Take your cruising experience to the next level in just 3 simple steps.

1. Plan your own unique routes and drives.

2. Invite friends to your voice chat convoy.

3. See and speak with friends, whilst you drive.

Turnout is a freemium app, meaning it's free to use but also has a paid version.

Free users get 10 free voice chat convoys to try out with friends, once you've hit the free limit you will need to upgrade to Premium because running the voice chat convoying service costs us money. We believe that 10 free voice chat convoys gives you the free user enough time to play around and find the value in the app, and if you are happy with it by upgrading to Premium you are supporting us by keeping the lights on and allowing us to continue developing the Turnout vision, which is to build the ultimate driving platform for you and your friends.

We are a small team that depend heavily on user support and feedback to help us build the best product. We have big plans for Turnout and we'd like for you to be part of our journey. Our mission is shape the roads into the car enthusiasts' playground and the only way we can achieve that mission is with our users.

The app is still in its early days of development, there is so much more in the pipeline. We hope you enjoy what is currently on offer and we are excited to share new updates every month!

Terms & Privacy:

Read the terms and conditions at https://turnout.app/terms-and-conditions/

Read the privacy policy at https://turnout.app/privacy-policy/

What's new in version 4.3.5

What's new in version 4.3.5

General

Release August 1, 2020
Date Added August 1, 2020
Version 4.3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
