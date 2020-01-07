X

Tupac Shakur Songs & Album Lyrics for Android

By Markaz Music Monks Free

Developer's Description

By Markaz Music Monks

A simple app made by fans for fans around the world.

No need to search the web for your favorite songs, we have done the work for you.

We deliver you easy and friendly music apps from various artist singers musician song writter from oldies to the latest hits.

We included many genre such rock pop blues jazz alternative and many more.

Some apps are made with offline and online, just choose which one you like.

Hope you like and don't forget to rate us and comment.

Thanks and have fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping