Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tunefork Demo - Hearing Test & Audio Adjustment for Android

By Listening Applications Free

Developer's Description

By Listening Applications

TuneFork is audio personalization software that delivers the optimal hearing experience, improving quality of life for people with hearing loss and elders.

Hearing is an individual experience. Each of us has unique hearing earprints. This is why no one sound system is perfect for everyone. When you listen to unbalanced audio, you will always miss something. In some cases, you may even cause damage to your hearing.

The TuneFork app allows you to take a hearing test when and where is most convenient to you. You could take the test in your living room, without going anywhere, and discover your unique earprint. The test is simple yet accurate, following the same protocols as a clinical hearing test that would usually only be done in special booths in hearing centers.

After taking the test, the result - your earprint - is converted by a sophisticated algorithm into an audio filter adjusted to meet your hearing needs. The app provides you with a demonstration of our audio personalization technology by playing an example of an adjusted audio file so you can experience the best sound you've ever had.

About the test:

- Should take 6-7 minutes

- Tests both ears to fully determine your earprint

- Clinically tested in laboratory conditions and regular home environments

The technology behind the app was developed by the TuneFork team with the support of Gal Hearing Systems. We guarantee that this is the most accurate self-test out there.

We are working hard to improve the test and the adjustment algorithm to bring new optimal and exciting hearing experience to everyone everywhere.

Please share your feedback with us: customerservice@tunefork.co.il

Full Specifications

What's new in version stable-0.48-release

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version stable-0.48-release

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now