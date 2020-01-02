Tune!It Lite is a basic version of the professional musical instrument tuning program Tune!It. It lets you easily and accurately tune your instruments by displaying note, frequency and deviation in cents . You can select between automatic chromatic tuning or customised tunings for guitar, bass, ukulele, violin, viola, cello and bagpipe.
Other features include :
- historical temperaments
- adjustable A frequency
- instrument key settings
- Strobe tuning display
- reference tone
plus more .
