Tune!It Lite is a basic version of the professional musical instrument tuning program Tune!It. It lets you easily and accurately tune your instruments by displaying note, frequency and deviation in cents . You can select between automatic chromatic tuning or customised tunings for guitar, bass, ukulele, violin, viola, cello and bagpipe.

Other features include :

- historical temperaments

- adjustable A frequency

- instrument key settings

- Strobe tuning display

- reference tone

plus more .