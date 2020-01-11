X

Tulsa Men's Club for Android

The Tulsa Men's Club mobile app provides special features for this organization. Tulsa Men's Club members can download the app and use it to chat with other members, meet other members using location services, register for events, view a membership directory, and participate in polls. This app is not intended for public use, and is specifically designed for members of the Tulsa Men's Club only.

The mobile app is built around "channels", which can be created in multiple ways based on other modules and features within Tulsa Men's Club, including, for example, member interest groups, committees, and chapters, districts, or regions.

The app also provides full access to Tulsa Men's Club website, the member profile, payment screen, and other functions.

This app does not directly access any paid content or services, but users are required to have a membership and valid login.

This application provides access to the membership directory, chat feature, member calendar events, polls and surveys, membership card, and website content.

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
