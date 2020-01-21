X

Tuberculosis TB Symptoms Causes & Diet Help for Android

Tuberculosis is an infectious and contagious disease that usually affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body like brain(meningitis), lever & kidneys, bones etc. The Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium causes TB. It spreads through the air when a person with TB (whose lungs are affected) coughs, sneezes, spits, laughs, or talks. Tb can affect both children as well as adults.

Tuberculosis could be Latent and active.

* In Latent TB - bacteria remain in the body in an inactive state. They cause no symptoms and are not contagious, but they can become active later.

* In Active TB - bacteria cause symptoms and can be transmitted to others.

People with compromised or weak immune system are at higher risk of developing active tuberculosis. Common symptoms of tuberculosis could be:-

* Persistent coughing, sometimes with mucus or blood

* Chills

* poor growth in children

* swollen glands

* Fatigue

* Fever

* Loss of weight

* Loss of appetite

* Night sweats

* Fast breathing

In this, Tuberculosis TB Symptoms Causes & Diet Help, we have tried compiling information on causes symptoms types risk factors of tuberculosis. It also includes diet tips and general prevention tips to avoid infection.

proper medication and care can help cure tuberculosis.

