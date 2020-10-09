Truth Or Dare has over 180 truths and over 125 dares built in.

You can also add your own truth or dare's:

- Extreme dares

- Dirty dares

- Sexy dares

- Kinky dares

- Naughty dares

There are no limits to playing Truth Or Dare.

Truth or Dare comes with the following categories:

- Teen

- Adult

- Dating

- Relationship

- Sexual / Sex

You can also create your own categories. Each truth and dare can be added or removed from categories. You are in total control with this free Truth Or Dare app.

Every player can be associated with a gender. That way, Truth Or Dare chooses whether persons of the same gender should do a truth or dare when they're of the same sex.

Spin the bottle. Enjoy playing Truth Or Dare ad free!