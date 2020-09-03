Join or Sign In

Truth & Dare for iOS

Seasia Infotech

Developer's Description

By Seasia Infotech

Truth & Dare is a fun party game for a group of multiple players of all ages. Whether you are in elementary school or college, this game is fun for everybody.

You'll love this tantalizing taste of our game. You can play it with family, friends & children. You can reveal the truths of your friends. You will laugh together when your friends will do the funny 'dare'.

So get started and enjoy this game!

Features:

Game for Multiple Players.

You can add your own questions.

Answer or Dare the questions randomly.

Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020

Operating Systems

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

