***DISCLAIMER***:

This mobile game is intended for recreational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended as a political statement, and it does not aim to advocate inflicted violence upon any person.

Game Features:

1. Simple Tapping Game. Be a true American and just tap the screen to whack.

2. Whack from a variety of Trumpp-Lookalikes and enemies with devastating counters but avoid hitting democrats such as Hillary and Obama or there will be consequences.

3. Motivate or familiarize yourself with over 15 famous controversial quotes and phrases by Trumpp himself.

4. Keep tapping at the head of Boss Trumpp to score highest possible marks

Game Background Story

In the year 2017, the United States of America had just finished their presidential election campaign and the voters have all voted for once famously absurd businessman Trumpp as the new president. With him in power and authority of the world, he plans to make change to the government policy and jurisdictions for the law and security defense of the country. He promised to prevent outsiders from ever entering or leaving the USA border. One of the other presidential candidate, Hillary, see Trumpps actions as a huge threat to the whole world and fears it will only get worse from there on, with possible nuclear missile attacks and foreign invasion will may turn into yet another World War III. Without hesitation, she uses her Trumpp card. She get right to her phone and dials the number. She calls for you, the one of the best whack-ssassin around in USA, with the Assignment to takeout the Trumpp and end his evil presidential rules once and for all. You arrived at the Trumpps office only to find a shelf full of bobbleheads but there is a note on one of them depicting that Trumpp is hiding among the bobbleheads somewhere in the shelf. Let the whack hunt for Trumpp begin!

Smash and whack you way to Trumpp in this Whac-A-Mole style game created by AppAsia Studios and it's now available to download for FREE! Fight through countless waves of Trumpp-Lookalikes and infamous Terrorist just to find the Real Trumpp while avoiding the Democrats that get in your way and collecting the highest score in the game.