Trump's Sushi Shop - Time Managemet Simulator Game for iOS

By shannan lipp Free

Welcome to Trump's Sushi Shop!

After Trump successful campaign for president of the United States,he has opened a sushi shop in Washington.but he needs one best manager.

Now it all belongs to you, new restaurant manager.

Prepare delicious meals for your customers and serve your customers quickly and efficiently.

Try your best to make your business grow.

Earn the most money as more as possible in this innovative twist on time management games!

DONT GET FIRED!

Enjoy!

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
