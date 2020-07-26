More than just a soundboard, its an editor, effects mixer, and sequencer, all in one.

Trump Talk Classics Series usually has has over 1000 audio clips extracted from Trump rallies, however this is a special edition and the first of the three debates. Although less than the usual mountain of clips we offer, this app seperates the audio clips into each candidates block of debating speeches and comments instead. Great fun, and perfect tool to review the debate.

The clips are all there at your fingertips for fun and entertainment, with soundboard pages, clip editor, and a Stage area to create your own version of the debate. Alotta fun!

3 Main components to this app:

Clip Editor:

... the clip Editor to adjust or change any clip, plus you can edit any of the clips, add effects, and pitch change (while keeping talk speed the same) for some interesting effects. You can also create new clips of your own, and the clips can be any length taken from the entire speech.

Pages:

...the Pages within banks to audition the audio clips (soundboard). We have chopped the speech up into the debate section as clips, and displayed in fast access pages within banks - these are like chapters, each bank has within it 6 pages of clips. Visually they are a wall of clips.

Stage:

... the Stage Editor to string the clips together.

This is a 'Create your own speech' editor to allow you to do just that, stringing the 'talk' together.

Additional features:

Search:

There is also a search feature within the Pages and the Stage to collect specific clips together for audition, or Stage placement.

Faves:

You can also favourite any clip to add the favourites page for easy access later, or for building the Stage with a bunch of clips at fingertips.

General Features:

You can delete, copy and swap clips around within the pages, and on the stage. Be aware clips removed from the Pages also get removed from the Stage.

In the Options, there are 5 Playlist sets to give you five seperate projects/profiles to work with. The first Playlist Set has an example demo on the Stage Editor. To clean and wipe the Stage Editor to start fresh, goto the options and select 'clear current stage'.

Button sizes for the audio clip buttons can be changed, which changes the display to more or less buttons in the pages - thus spreading the clips out over the banks, handy for having tons of clips on one page or in the Stage dropdown.

In the Clip Editor, You can select the text boxes to type in exact values for clean clip editing.

Factory reset will clean down and delete all data and give you a fresh start, like new.