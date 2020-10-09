TrueVPN is one of the safest and easiest ways to access all your favorite online content. With super fast VPN servers and other premium features, TrueVPN is the best choice for you.

With TrueVPN your privacy is always yours, your data will be encrypted and your online browsing will remain completely anonymous, private and secure wherever you are.

TrueVPN provides the best and premium VPN servers for you!

Competitive advantages of TrueVPN:

No Traffic Logs! - Your privacy is always yours!

No Volume and speed restrictions of Internet traffic.

Your location and IP address are always on the main screen.

TrueVPN covers almost worldwide locations

Reliable and fast servers.

Designed to be fast and secure

WHY TRUEVPN ?

We believe in future, When we decide to do something, it must meet our premium standards.

With TrueVPN you'll get the following futures:

One account works on all of your devices

Globalize yourself with 1700+ servers in 63+ countries

Privacy focused, Zero-logs privacy policy.

Clean & Easy to use UI

Widget - One Click to Connect

AdBlocker - Block Ads & Trackers while browsing

Multiple Servers - With optimal location detection

Ultrafast VPN Servers with Dedicated IPs

Especially-made VPN servers for Streaming and Gaming

Ability to choose which VPN protocol you want to use.

Advanced, TrueVPN allows you to control everything.

Block web trackers and stay private

Automatically connects you to the fastest VPN Server

Dark-mode is supported on TrueVPN.

Themes - Choose between app styles.

KillSwitch: In-case your VPN drops, Your traffic won't be exposed.

Lockdown Mode for Extended privacy & security.

VPNOnDemand: Start or stop the VPN connection automatically based on various criteria

DYNAMIC WIDGETS

TrueVPN has a dynamic widgets to control blocking & connection

SAFARI EXTENSION

TrueVPN has a content blocking extension which block ads and trackers

ACCESS WEB CONTENTS AND APPS

TrueVPN gives you access to all websites and applications, at school, at work or anywhere on the road.

BE ANONYMOUS

TrueVPN lets you surf the web anonymously with no concern about being tracked by your ISP or anybody else as your IP will be changed.

PROTECT PRIVACY AND SECURE YOUR DEVICE

TrueVPN secures your devices connection while youre connected to public wifi hotspots, cellular data networks, and other public locations. It works just like a free proxy but its even more secure. Your password and your personal data is secured and you are protected from hacker attacks.

ULTRA FAST VPN

TrueVPN is fast! It detects your location automatically and connects you to the nearest server; as a result, your connection will be much faster than other providers.

TrueVPN respects your right to privacy.

No traffic logs will be saved or monitored

Privacy policy: https://www.truevpns.com/privacy

TOS: https://www.truevpns.com/terms

Auto-renewable subscriptions: 1 week for $1.99, 1 month for $3.99, 1 month for $3.99 (with 3-day free trial), 1 year for $39.99 (with 14-day free trial) and 1 year for $39.99. Subscription automatically renews for $3.99/month after 3 days trial and $39.99/year after 14-days trial, unless it is cancelled at least 24 hours before the end trial period. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. You can cancel your subscription or free trial anytime at least 24 hours before the end of the free trial or any subscription period through your iTunes account settings, or it will automatically renew. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial will be forfeited if you purchase a subscription without trial period. Subscription payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of your purchase and upon commencement of each renewal term. For more info see Privacy Policy & TOS