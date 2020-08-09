True Amps | Edge Lighting will activate ONLY when your device is charging and will deactivate when the device is unplugged. No intrusive ads, no nonsense, just simply a unique charging animation experience. Our app is free and was designed to use 0% CPU, and low system resources.

It will provide you with information such as notifications, clock, and will allow you to control your music while your device is charging; It supports fast charge, slow USB charge, and wireless battery charge.

Awesome Features

Always on display (AOD)

Fingerprint unlock

Edge lighting, vibration, pulse, or deactivation to notify you when battery is full

Battery charging animation

Works on any Android Device

Battery status display

Shows battery details such as volts, temperature, health, and type

Charging speed display via USB, AC, or WIRELESS

Music controls with play, pause, and skip

Tasker support

Wave animation, particles, and much more

Low system resources

Swipe-able notification, swipe left to dismiss, swipe right to hide

Show weather

Add app shortcuts and access them right from the screen

Clickable notifications with action buttons

Screen brightness adjustment

SMS Reply directly from AOD screen

Dark & Light theme

Over 40+ language support

NAVIGATION BAR SHOWING

Samsung

If you get this message when this app activates over lock screen "Touch input is blocked", then please go to your device Settings -> Display, and uncheck/disable/toggle off "Block accidental touches". This will allow the app to work as intended and wont show your bottom navigation bar or give you that warning again; Also WQHD+ resolution setting is recommended.

Huawei

If you get the navigation buttons showing on the always on display then please go to your devices settings and search for acci and deactivated Mistouch prevention.

APP NOT WORKING

Sometimes your android device will decide to terminate the apps service randomly; In order to prevent this please check if your device has a battery manager and disable battery optimization for True Amps.

* If your device is not in the list below, please do a Google Search for "background service apps stopping (Add your device name)".

* If your having difficulties finding battery optimization; Try searching for "Battery Optimization" in your android settings.

** General Devices **

1. Go into device settings.

2. Apps & notifications.

3. Special app access.

4. Battery optimization.

5. Select the down arrow at the top and choose "All Apps".

6. Select True Amps.

7. Select Don't Optimize.

** Specific Devices **

Huawei

1. Open your Huawei smartphone's battery settings.

2. Access the App launch settings on your Huawei.

3. Find True Amps, and turn off its switch to "Manage manually." You will immediately see a prompt where you are asked what kind of activities you want to allow the app to perform. To eliminate all issues, its a good idea to have all modes selected such as "Auto-launch," "Secondary launch," and "Run in background".

Xiaomi

1. Open the Settings menu on your Xiaomi device.

2. Tap Battery & performance from Settings.

3. Tap Manage apps battery usage.

4. Tap Choose apps from Manage apps' battery usage.

5. Tap Installed apps and choose True Amps.

6. Tap No restrictions.

OnePlus

1. Open the Settings on your OnePlus device and tap Advanced.

2. Tap Recent app management.

3. Tap Normal clear to clear task list and cache without clearing background process.

4. Lock True Amps in Recent Apps.

Samsung

1. Go into device Settings.

2. Search for Optimize Battery Usage.

3. Select All Apps from the drop down menu.

4. Toggle the switch to the off position for True Amps from being automatically optimized.

