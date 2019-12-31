Services

For over a decade, we've been helping truckers and fleets across North America efficiently manage their service needs: from truck breakdowns, over the road repairs and scheduled maintenance, all services are a click away. The "Trucking Jobs and Services" app has thousands of vendors for truck breakdowns and related service nationwide. The ultimate trucker tool, the "Trucking Jobs & Service" app can help you easily navigate to the nearest service shop, towing service OEM dealer, etc. You can also easily manage all your truck repair, tire repair, trailer repair and refrigeration trailer repair needs with our app. Within the "Trucking Jobs and Services" app, all categories are neatly organized and very user friendly, so that you can easily navigate to quickly find what you need.

By using our web portal, www.trux411.com and our trucking services directory, Trucker's Pages, you can find trucking services without any hassle, right down to your location of breakdown. Our goal is simple - we want to save you valuable time and money. For over the past decade, we have been serving the trucking industry with Truckers pages and Trux 411. Now, with this app, it's even easier to find trucking services near you. Download today and enjoy the benefits!

JOBS

The "Trucking Jobs and Services" app is the first mobile app in the trucking industry designed to find trucking jobs with just one click. You can search jobs by type (Owner Operator, Company Driver, Lease/Purchase, Team etc.), category, keyword, or by company. We are adding new companies and job postings every day, so check your Trucking Jobs & Services app frequently to find the right and perfect job for you.

Job seekers get access to the latest job listings and employers can post the jobs at no cost. It's no wonder why more and more employees are turning to the "Trucking Jobs and Services" app to discover the job market. We have been serving trucking industry for over the past decade with out trucking jobs magazine, Driver's Choice, and our online job portal website, www.driverschoice.ca.Stop wasting your time with other job boards, sites, or agencies. Go directly to our app, magazine or online website and find or post your trucking job(s). With one click you can find all the information about job openings, companies hiring, and latest offers. The "Trucking Jobs & Services" app is the perfect tool for anyone in the trucking industry who is exploring job opportunities: it's powerful yet very user friendly

.Features

Fast and easy-to-use job search

Share and email your favorite job position(s)

Save searched jobs so you'll never miss out on a good career opportunity