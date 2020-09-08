Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Truck.io for iOS

By Heejin Lee Free

Developer's Description

By Heejin Lee

No more Slither Snake!

Here comes the new io game Truck.io in 2019!

Welcome! You have been invited to a violent car arena.

These cars in the arena don't have a bumper, so keep watch your truck.

The player who avoids the rush of other players and pushes them out will win.

At first, grow a toy truck and make a giant monster truck.

Survive until the end. Then the crown is yours.

How to play

- Hold and drag your finger to drive your toy-truck!

- Use dash when your dash charge is full!

- Destroy trucks and make your one snowballing to getting bigger!

Features

- Demolition Derby: Survive until the end!

- Maps: Get to the next map when you win

- Skins: Collect the skins by playing games

Tips

- The first kill is very important, and then you should keep snowballing!

This game is entirely FREE, so enjoy the game!

We'll be constantly improving Truck.io.

More features will come!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.41

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.4.41

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now