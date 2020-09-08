Sign in to add and modify your software
No more Slither Snake!
Here comes the new io game Truck.io in 2019!
Welcome! You have been invited to a violent car arena.
These cars in the arena don't have a bumper, so keep watch your truck.
The player who avoids the rush of other players and pushes them out will win.
At first, grow a toy truck and make a giant monster truck.
Survive until the end. Then the crown is yours.
How to play
- Hold and drag your finger to drive your toy-truck!
- Use dash when your dash charge is full!
- Destroy trucks and make your one snowballing to getting bigger!
Features
- Demolition Derby: Survive until the end!
- Maps: Get to the next map when you win
- Skins: Collect the skins by playing games
Tips
- The first kill is very important, and then you should keep snowballing!
This game is entirely FREE, so enjoy the game!
We'll be constantly improving Truck.io.
More features will come!