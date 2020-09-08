No more Slither Snake!

Here comes the new io game Truck.io in 2019!

Welcome! You have been invited to a violent car arena.

These cars in the arena don't have a bumper, so keep watch your truck.

The player who avoids the rush of other players and pushes them out will win.

At first, grow a toy truck and make a giant monster truck.

Survive until the end. Then the crown is yours.

How to play

- Hold and drag your finger to drive your toy-truck!

- Use dash when your dash charge is full!

- Destroy trucks and make your one snowballing to getting bigger!

Features

- Demolition Derby: Survive until the end!

- Maps: Get to the next map when you win

- Skins: Collect the skins by playing games

Tips

- The first kill is very important, and then you should keep snowballing!

This game is entirely FREE, so enjoy the game!

We'll be constantly improving Truck.io.

More features will come!