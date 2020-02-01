Are you bored with other fake simulation games? This Simulation game is for you. Get the Truck V8 model car. Drift or drive whatever you want. The taste of driving the Truck V8 on 6 different maps is another.

Features of the game;

- 7 different modification options. ( Color Setting, Wheel Setting, Winding Setting and other varieties.)

- 6 different driving dynamics. ( Realistic driving dynamics. Realistic Drift Dynamic sand other varieties. )

- 3 different weather events. ( It is rainy, snowy, sunny. )

- 6 different maps. ( City, Snowy Mountain, Green Valley, Drift Arena, Desert, Racing. )

- 1 different car models. (Truck V8)

- 4 different cameras. ( Normal, Drift, Cockpit, Action, Random. )

- 3 different controls. ( Steering, Right - Left, Automatic Gas. )

- 5 different features. ( Headlight System, Horn, Slow Time Feature, Turbo and Police Sireni. )

- Car signal system. ( The car signal feature is available. If you want, you can open the signals. )

- Suspension system. ( You can adjust the suspension. High or Low? )

- 13 different levels. Can you finish the hard levels? Begin and you be first.

- Internal driveability. In-car driving is available.

- Advanced color adjustment system. ( With different color settings you can adjust the color you want. )

- Racing system. ( If you want, you can do some challenging races. )

- Traffic system. ( You can use the car in accordance with traffic rules. )

- Easy and realistic driving experience and Driving Simulator Controls.

- Robust steering wheel, buttons and touch steering.

- Steering, Gear, Hand Brake, Gas and Brake Controls.

- Optimized settings menu.

- Realistic Camera Effects and Graphics.

- Advanced artificial intelligence system.

and more..

Truck V8 drift is no longer amazing. Drift or drive on your throttle with your top model car Truck V8. If you like, drift on the warm sand of the desert with Mustang. If you want to go around town with Charger.

Come on, what are you doing? Are you going to play this realistic Simulator?

Contact:

SilentViper34@gmail.com

Optimized for low-end phones.