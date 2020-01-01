X

Truck & Crane SIM : Cargo Ship for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

Control every vehicle in the harbor!

The port is full with heavy cargo and it is your job to move the cargo to the designated freighter. The pressure is high, so you have to move quick and accurate! You can use the construction truck and the harbour crane. Move all the cargo to the ship!

There are many trucks and cranes to unlock, but you have to work hard ! All the construction vehicles and harbor employees in this harbor are under your control. Use your managing skills and precision driving skills to make your port the most successful one.

Complete all the construction vehicle driving level in this port simulator to unlock all the vehicles and ships. Complete more summer sailing missions to unlock the fastest and biggest freighter. Transfer the cargo to the freighter to unlock the big and fast construction vehicles!

Key Features:

Amazing summer sailing game!

Set sail to the horizon in this freighter game!

Manage your own harbor!

More moto bike racing games and blocky racing cars games coming soon!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping