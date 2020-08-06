Trout & Salmon is Europes biggest-selling game-fishing magazine.

It's been the voice of fly-fishing in the UK since 1955.

In every issue, experts in salmon, trout and sea-trout fishing contribute inspirational articles from the UKs finest fly fishing destinations - with our main areas of content focussing on:

1: Inspirational fishing adventures!

Tales of wild trout, salmon and sea trout from some of the most beautiful rivers, lakes and lochs in the world... along with stunning, immersive photography that's designed to take you there with us

2: Fly-fishing instruction

Our experts will help you develop your fly fishing technique, helping you put more fish on the bank

3: Fly tying hints and tips

If you love tying your own salmon and trout flies, we'll show you how to tie the latest killing patterns, as well as the all-time greats

4: Watercrft

Learn to read the water in front of you. Where will the salmon be lying? What might the trout be feeding on? How can you get the right fly in front of the fish, at the right time, to maximise your chance of getting that elusive take?

5: Where to Fish

Every issue includes in-depth features on rivers, reservoirs and lochs to try, throughout the UK and Ireland and how to get the most from them

6: Fishing Reports

Our legendary fishing reports tell you whats being caught from salmon on all the UK's major rivers through to Rutlands finest rainbow trout. These are independent, authoritative views on the state of the UKs fisheries, month-by-month.

7: Tackle Reviews

Trusted and honest advice on the latest rods, reels, clothing and fly-tying materials. These include the best comparison tests of fly fishing kit in any fly fishing magazine.

Trout & Salmon is the voice of game fishing. If you love fly fishing, a subscription to Trout & Salmon on your Android device will be an investment well made.

Subscription choices:

Annual - 29.99

Monthly - 2.99

Single issue purchase - 2.99

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

Your Google Wallet account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period, at the same period length, unless you change your subscriptions preferences in your settings. You can manage your subscription through your account settings after purchase, though no cancellation of the current subscription will be allowed during an active subscription period.

PLEASE NOTE: The Trout & Salmon app is more reliable in OS 8, 9 and 10.

The app may not work well with any Android operating system from OS 7 (Nougat) or before. Anything from Oreo onwards is good!

The app also needs a 64-bit processor or more to run effectively. Any older devices with 32-bit processors are not compatible with this app.

Terms of use:

http://www.bauerlegal.co.uk

Privacy policy:

http://www.bauerdatapromise.co.uk