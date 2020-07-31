Trivia for THOR is a fun quiz made by ManOfWar for the THOR 's fans out there.

Find out how much you know about the movies in an addictive quiz game.

Try to answer all the questions before the time runs out.

+ Guess the answer for many questions in Trivia for THOR

+ Random difficulty questions.

+ Track your scores in a fun, addictive and free quiz game!

+ Test yourself to see how much you can remember from the movies with Trivia for THOR quiz

Can you remember all the things that happened in the hoolywood's movie? Check that now in Trivia for THOR - The fun an addictive quiz made for THOR 's fans.

NOTE - This quiz app is a fan made app for other fans and is used only for the purpose of review, criticism and entertainment. No copyright violations are intended under the fair use clause.