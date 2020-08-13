Join or Sign In

Trivia for Narcos - Super Fan Quiz for Narcos Trivia - Collector's Edition for iOS

By Alin Stanescu Free

Developer's Description

By Alin Stanescu

Trivia for NARCOS is a fun quiz made by ManOfWar for the NARCOS 's fans out there.

Find out how much you know about the TV Show in an addictive quiz game.

Try to answer all the questions before the time runs out.

+ Guess the answer for many questions in Trivia for NARCOS with Pablo Escobar

+ Random difficulty questions.

+ Track your scores in a fun, addictive and free quiz game!

+ Test yourself to see how much you can remember from the television series with Trivia for NARCOS and Pablo Escobar quiz

Can you remember all the things that happened in the movies? Check that now in Trivia for NARCOS and Pablo Escobar from Columbia - The fun an addictive quiz made for NARCOS 's fans.

NOTE - This quiz app is a fan made app for other fans and is used only for the purpose of review, criticism and entertainment. No copyright violations are intended under the fair use clause.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

