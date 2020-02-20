X

Trivia for Friends - Sitcom's TV Serial Free Quiz for iOS

By Bogdan Stanescu Free

Developer's Description

By Bogdan Stanescu

Trivia for Friends, one of the most loved and popular American TV Sitcom's series of the 90's, is a fun and FREE IOS quiz made by Quiz Studio for the TV series fans in order for them to test their knowledge about the famous TV show ! Do you have what it takes to complete in time all the questions correctly ?

- Choose the right answer for many questions in the free, super, fun quiz game about one of the most popular American TV series of all time, FRIENDS

- Random difficulty questions

- Track your scores in a super fun, addictive and free quiz game about the famous show, Friends, and its characters, like: Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Monica and Ross Geller

Key features include:

* Game Center support All of the robust leaderboards with fierce competition.

* Colorful retina graphics All of our games come fully supported for retina devices with very colorful, eye catching graphics !

* Universal App - Enjoy optimized graphics for whatever device you are using !

*** Test yourself to see how much you can remember about one of the most loved and iconic American TV Sitcoms series of the 90s, Friends, in a free, fun and addictive trivia game

Please note that this quiz app is a fan made app for other fans and is used only for the purpose of review, criticism and entertainment. No copyright violations are intended under the fair use clause.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping